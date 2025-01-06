Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer Willis, Demi Moore's daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, have gone viral on social media over their mom's win at the Golden Globes.

In a video shared on the sisters' respective Instagram accounts, they and their companions can be seen jumping for joy and screaming once Moore's name was announced as the winner.

"SHE DID IT," the caption reads.

Moore won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her performance in "The Substance."

In her acceptance speech, the 62-year-old actress pointed out that it was her first time to receive an award in her 45-year-long career.

"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and at that time I made that mean that I wasn't allowed to have this, that I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but that I wouldn't be acknowledged, and I bought in, and I believed that," she said.

Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" is a horror film that follows the story of an ageing celebrity named Elisabeth Sparkle, who is played by Moore.

The character comes across a drug in the black market that turns her into a younger version of herself. However, it ends up having consequences.