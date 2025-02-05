Bill Gates recently opened up about his relationship with Paula Hurd, marking the first time he has spoken publicly about their romance.

During an interview on the "Today" show, the Microsoft co-founder expressed his happiness, describing Hurd as his "serious girlfriend" and sharing that they are enjoying their time together, including plans to attend the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"We're having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things," he said.

According to PageSix, Gates and Hurd, the widow of former Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd, were first seen together in 2022, but their relationship became widely known in early 2023.

A close friend of the couple previously revealed that their bond had grown strong over time, with those in their inner circle well aware of their romantic involvement.

The two had crossed paths before, sharing a common interest in tennis, and were even spotted sitting in the same box at a match in 2015.

Their relationship became more public when they made their red carpet debut at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2024. This appearance solidified their status as a couple in the public eye.

Bill Gates Reflects on Divorce, Calls It His Biggest Regret

Reflecting on his past, Gates has been candid about his divorce from Melinda French Gates after 27 years of marriage.

In a previous interview with The Times of London, he acknowledged the end of their union as "the mistake I most regret."

However, he also emphasized that despite the difficulties, he would not change the time they spent together. Gates noted that his career had been overwhelmingly successful and that his children had brought him great joy, making it difficult for him to dwell on regrets.

His marriage to Melinda was not only a personal commitment but also a partnership that contributed to their philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Though their marriage ended, they continued to work together for some time before Melinda eventually stepped away from her role as co-chair in 2023. Gates admitted feeling disappointed by her departure but respected her decision.