Adam Brody delivered a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Leighton Meester, during his Critics' Choice Awards acceptance speech on Friday, just weeks after the couple lost their Los Angeles home in the devastating Palisades Fire.

The 45-year-old actor won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Netflix's "Nobody Wants This." During his speech, Brody used the moment to honor Meester, 38, thanking her and moving her to tears.

"My darling, darling, darling wife, Leighton, thank you for sharing this life with me, and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. I love you with all my heart," Brody said, blowing a kiss to the "Gossip Girl" alum.

Their appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards marked their first public outing since their Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in January's wildfires, which displaced thousands and ravaged celebrity properties.

Photos obtained by PEOPLE showed the couple's five-bedroom residence engulfed in flames, a property they purchased in 2019 for $6.5 million and shared with their two children, daughter Arlo, 9, and a four-year-old son.

Other stars, in addition to Brody and Meester, had their homes destroyed by the LA wildfires. These included Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) and his pregnant wife, who watched their Malibu home burn via security cameras; Billy Crystal, who lost his home of 45 years; and Paris Hilton, who saw her house burning on live television.

In total, the LA wildfires displaced more than 100,000 people and destroyed thousands of buildings. Power outages also affected approximately 400,000 residences and businesses.

The wildfires also affected the Critics' Choice Awards, which Chelsea Handler hosted and was forced to postpone from Jan. 12 to Feb. 7.