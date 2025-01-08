Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's $6.5 million Los Angeles home has been destroyed in the catastrophic Pacific Palisades wildfire, according to the latest reports emerging from the disaster.

Indeed, the blaze has left a trail of devastation in the area, reducing luxury homes to ash in the star-studded neighborhood.

Read more: Even Zendaya Is Dazzled By Her Own Engagement Ring in Adorable Video

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, who were last seen attending the Golden Globe Awards just days ago, are now among the high-profile victims of this disaster. Brody and Meester met nearly 15 years ago on the set of 2011's The Oranges before getting engaged in 2013 and marrying in a private ceremony on February 15, 2014.

Their 6,000-square-foot residence, which was purchased in 2019 by The O.C. actor and the Gossip Girl star, boasted five bedrooms, six bathrooms and sweeping views.

Unfortunately, images from the scene show the once-stunning home engulfed in flames, with black smoke billowing through shattered windows, as TMZ showed. It appears the fire ripped through the property, leaving behind only charred remains.

Officials report that the Pacific Palisades wildfire has claimed at least two lives and caused multiple injuries. Over 30,000 residents have been forced to evacuate as the fire's rapid advance consumed homes at an alarming rate, leaving entire blocks unrecognizable.

The fire started Tuesday morning amid high winds and dry conditions after months without significant rainfall.

Sunset Boulevard was jammed with abandoned vehicles as residents fled on foot to escape the inferno.

Celebrities Affected by the Wildfire

The destruction wasn't limited to Brody and Meester's property. Actress Anna Faris also lost her home to the flames.

Her $5 million mansion, purchased in 2019, was completely burned to its foundation, with little remaining beyond the outline of a once-luxurious swimming pool.

Some celebrities, like Jamie Lee Curtis, have evacuated and await news on their homes.

Others such as Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag confirmed the loss of their residence. Spencer revealed that his parents' home was also destroyed in the blaze.

The educational center and art museum The Getty Villa narrowly escaped destruction, with officials confirming its art and artifacts remain safe.

However, the Palisades fire is just one of several wildfires raging across Los Angeles, including the deadly Eaton Fire in Pasadena.