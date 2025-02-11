A street performer has filed a lawsuit against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing him of oral rape and anal sexual assault. This latest allegation adds to the growing list of legal troubles facing the music industry titan.

In the lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, the plaintiff—referred to as John Doe in the legal documents—claims he was playing guitar on the street outside a nightclub in Los Angeles in November 2022 when a man claiming to be a talent scout for Diddy approached him.

John Doe claims he was then invited and brought to a private home where the music titan invited him to sit down and talk about aspirations while having a drink. He says Diddy asked him if he wanted to see his jewelry collection and took him to a private room when John Doe began feeling drowsy and euphoric, TMZ reported.

"Have you ever sucked a d*** before?" Diddy allegedly told him while exposing his penis. "You should try it."

The rapper allegedly forced his penis into John Doe's mouth and later undressed and assaulted him anally before leaving the room. The performer claims he woke up and was dropped off at the nightclub.

The lawsuit was filed by Tony Buzbee, a Texas attorney representing 120 of Diddy's alleged victims. It is the latest in a string of allegations of sexual misconduct against the rapper, with accusers ranging from men and women to minors. The accusations span several decades, from 1995 to 2021.

The latest allegation follows a lawsuit where Diddy was accused of raping a 17-year-old boy in the back room of a SoHo nightclub in 2012. The teen claimed he paid $100 to enter the club, where he was later invited to Diddy's private table and given a shot of vodka.

He was invited to go to the back room and began feeling "hazy and disoriented" after another shot of vodka. He was anally raped by the music icon, per PEOPLE.

Combs has denied all previous allegations. The rapper's legal team has yet to respond to the latest accusation. Combs is currently in federal custody in Brooklyn after he was indicted on sex crime charges in September. His trial is scheduled for May.