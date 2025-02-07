Kanye West first sparked outrage on Thursday, Feb. 6 when he demanded the release of Sean "Diddy" Combs from federal jail.

The rapper, now known as Ye, took to X with a blunt and direct statement: "FREE PUFF."

FREE PUFF — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Shortly after his initial post, West erupted into a fiery rant, repeating, "SLAVERY IS A CHOICE," and doubling down on his admiration for Combs.

He wrote, "THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL FING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE FING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO."

SLAVERY IS A CHOICE — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

West continued his tirade, making it clear that he wouldn't be silenced, stating, "WHAT YALL GONE DO CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS F* ALL YALL N*S SLAVERY IS A CHOICE IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING S**T AGAIN EVER."

His anger was also directed at other celebrities, accusing them of standing by while Combs, 55, remains incarcerated.

"OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S**T," he wrote. He later posted a video of himself FaceTiming with Christian "King" Combs, Diddy's son, further cementing his support on Instagram.

Public backlash was swift, with many criticizing West for defending Combs, who is currently at MDC Brooklyn awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Meanwhile, West made a notable social media move — he now follows only four people on Instagram: his wife, Bianca Censori, Diddy, and two of his sons, Christian and Justin Combs.

However, West didn't stop with his defense of Combs. His social media activity took a disturbing turn when he tweeted, "I'M A NAZI." He then went on to declare, "Hitler was sooooo fresh."

IM A NAZI — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Hitler was sooooo fresh — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

His comments quickly escalated into a series of antisemitic conspiracies, echoing previous controversies from 2022 when he publicly attacked Jewish people.

The Chicago, Illinois, native, who had apologized in Hebrew in 2023, made it clear he had no regrets, writing, "I'M NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F**K I WANNA SAY FOREVER."

West, 47, revealed that he collaborated with Combs before his arrest on a Sean John project, claiming they agreed to split profits evenly.

He also addressed Censori's controversial Grammy Awards' red carpet look from Sunday, Feb. 2.

If I get taken off of streaming services it’s only going to make me richer Any and every control tactic you have at this point only makes me richer — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

ALL RAPPERS WANT MY SPOT I WILL NEVER NOT KNOW THAT EVERY RAPPER LIVING WANNA BE ME EVERY RAPPER LIVING WISH THEY WAS YE — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

The "Heartless" rapper went on to call out plus-size women in his bizarre rant, and ended his tirade early Friday, Feb. 7, writing how he "channeled Andrew Tate on a few of these tweets" and how he "used to be woke too."

I channeled Andrew Tate on a few of these tweets — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025