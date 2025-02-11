Lauren Sánchez, philanthropist and former news anchor, shared an inspirational Instagram post on Monday, reflecting on the turbulence that sometimes marks the beginning of the year.

The 55-year-old, who has been engaged to Jeff Bezos since 2023, posted a selfie from inside a helicopter with the caption, "Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Here's to flying farther than we ever imagined."

In the image, Sánchez was seen dressed casually in a beige tank top, Chanel sunglasses, and a blue denim baseball cap. Daily Mail said that she looked out the window of the aircraft.

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with fans and celebrities alike offering their support.

Among the many comments, Kris Jenner showed her appreciation with a few heart emojis. At the same time, singer Jewel shared an inspiring message, emphasizing the importance of staying above the noise and remaining grounded.

Lauren Sánchez Responds to Criticism Over Inauguration Outfit

According to People, while Sánchez didn't provide specific details about the "turbulence" she referenced, her message appeared to resonate with many who have faced challenges in their own lives.

Recently, the former "Good Day LA" host has been scrutinized for her fashion choices, particularly the white suit she wore to the 2024 inauguration.

The outfit, which included a low-cut lace bustier, received some backlash from critics who felt it was inappropriate for the occasion.

However, Sánchez embraced the support from fans, "liking" many encouraging comments on social media.

Despite the public criticism, Sánchez's overall message focused on resilience and growth. She previously shared her goals for the year, embracing "illumination" and encouraging others to "shine their brightest" in 2025.

As someone who earned her helicopter pilot license in her 40s, Sánchez has also become an advocate for women in aviation.

Her company, Black Ops Aviation, provides aerial filming services, and she continues to inspire others by breaking barriers in a male-dominated field.