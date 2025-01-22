Lauren Sánchez had a surprising response to Whitney Cummings' comedic take on her much-discussed outfit from Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, reacted with a lighthearted heart emoji in the comments underneath Cummings' viral video.

The moment came after Cummings posted a clip to Instagram, where she humorously dissected Sánchez's white lace bustier look from the event.

The outfit had been a polarizing choice online, sparking criticism and praise. Shortly after the event, Sánchez began "liking" positive responses to her bold outfit choice in the comments of her own Instagram page.

Whitney's take? "No — nope, are not gonna hate on this woman, OK?" the comedian begins in the clip while displaying a photo of Sánchez from Monday.

"She is a businesswoman and her decisions have gotten her this far, alright?" Cummings continues. "I respect this woman's judgment, alright? We all wish we had it — let's be honest."

"I don't blame her, I blame white lace," Cummings opines. "White lace always looks cheap. We've all bought like, a cute white lace bra. And like, you take your shirt off and the guy's like, 'Oh, God.' It gets sad. It always looks like you've been trafficked for some reason."

In the video, Cummings concludes, "Thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers. She's with the head of Amazon and she looks like she got that top on Temu. Bummer." Watch below.

Sánchez's outfit, which included a tailored blazer and matching pants, became a flashpoint at the inauguration.

Many supporters admired her daring style, while others, including Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly, criticized the choice as inappropriate for the occasion.

"Have some dignity and respect for your setting," Kelly said. "No one should be talking about your t**s. They should be talking about the inauguration."