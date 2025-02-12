Kanye West's controversial social media comments have triggered a backlash from political and business leaders, who are reportedly trying to put a dagger into his economic interests in the US.

West went on a three-day rant that included praises for Adolf Hitler. "I LOVE HITLER," he yelled and went on to say things about rape victims and his wife, Bianca Censori.

The backlash has grown so strong that tech entrepreneur Daniel Starr has revealed to The US Sun that a push is underway to prevent the "Donda" rapper from conducting business as he has in the past.

Many of the most important people in tech, Hollywood, real estate, and "hugely influential" people in government are on WhatsApp groups, Starr said, including Starr himself.

"I can assure you the right thing is happening. Kanye is done."

"He just will not be able to conduct business in this country in the way he used to. There is a lot happening behind the scenes to ensure this."

Manufacturers that once made West's Yeezy line are stopping production, Starr said.

"I work with a number of people in the manufacturing and production of clothing for Kanye and they are not going to be doing production for him any longer. I've spoken directly to them.

The entrepreneur further emphasized how the White House was taking West's remarks and claimed that the influence of the US government was going to make it nearly impossible for him to engage in behavior like that.

Starr emphasized that Donald Trump, who also just signed an executive order against anti-Semitism, is telling anyone who would make anti-Semitic comments on US soil to be prepared.

"And by creating and selling merchandise with anti-Semitic logos on it and things of that nature, he can be sure that the Trump administration is not going to let that slide 100%."

"Donald Trump signed an executive order against anti-Semitism last week. He's going out there and saying, if you're in America and you're on a Visa of any kind and you make anti-Semitic statements, if you're involved in anti-Semitic protests, we're going to send you back to wherever you came from."

West's comments, including "I AM A NAZI" and statements that he had "dominion" over his wife, have drawn backlash from a wide range of people, many of whom have condemned West.

Streaming Platforms May Restrict Kanye's Music

In response, fans have threatened to cancel their Yeezy orders and boycott his next album.

Starr also sounded an alarm for West's music career, saying streaming services might restrict his ability to spread the word about his music. Starr said,

"I'm on WhatsApp groups with people who are high up at the major streaming platforms, and Kanye will not be able to use those platforms to distribute his music," he said.

"I don't think there'll be a big announcement, I think it just disappears. I think there's going to be broken links."

Starr also chimed in with $2 million on the table for a boxing match with West, who he dubbed an "idiot Nazi." He defended his actions as a way to raise the profile of the problem despite criticism of his approach.

He said, "Kanye is not a gangster; he's just some wacko behind his iPhone talking trash. I'm not worried about my safety at all."

Although many of West's friends still support him despite his remarks, sources told The US Sun that "Friends are worried but they feel there's really nothing they can do and they have to just let it play out."