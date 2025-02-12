Is a One Direction reunion happening at the BRIT Awards to honor their late bandmate, Liam Payne?

The Sun reports that Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik opted not to play the March 1 gig so it didn't turn into them being together again and distract from honoring Payne.

A source told the outlet, "It has been a really emotional time for the lads and it was decided it would just be too much."

"They have grieved in private and don't feel the need to do a big, showy tribute for the sake of it."

They went on to say, "Millions of fans will be disappointed not to see them back on stage together,r but the time is just not right."

In October, the 31-year-old Payne fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after an apparent drug binge. Doctors had registered "polytrauma," the trauma of various body parts, as the cause of the death in medical reports.

Although those familiar with the situation say the band got back together briefly in light of Payne's death, there is no desire to work together as One Direction going forward.

"Apart from anything else, Zayn lives in America now and they are all at different places in life. A One Direction reunion is not on the cards at all," the source added.

The BRIT Awards are said to feature a tribute segment in honor of Payne, who is expected to be mentioned in an opening address by the host and his friend Jack Whitehall. While Payne's family is being kept in the loop regarding these plans, they will not be involved in the arrangements.

Shocking New Allegations About Payne

A new report indicates that Payne had a sexuality crisis and partook in sexting exchanges with other men prior to his death in October 2024, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

According to sources close to the "Strip That Down" singer, this was while he was "in and out" of contact with the actress Maya Henry, with whom Payne had an on-again, off-again romance from 2018 until 2022.

The messages were discovered when Payne "accidentally broadcast... them to their TV," which Henry saw.

Another recent accusation claims Payne pressured Henry to have an abortion. According to a source, Payne reportedly sent a long message to Henry concerning the situation and explained that "it's either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them."

"This was a surprise to Maya because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid," the source added.