"Cobra Kai" co-stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser on Thursday confirmed they are engaged, after showing off their rings at a series finale event on Wednesday.

The pair set tongues wagging when they showed off diamond rings on their left hands on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3 series finale event at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Wednesday.

"We're so happy to finally share that we're engaged," the pair confirmed in a joint Instagram post on Thursday. "This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We're so grateful for the love and support, and though we're partial to having our private moments, we're excited to share this check-in to our world."

The pair made their debut as a couple at the series finale event, posing together on the red carpet and sharing a kiss.

In "Cobra Kai," which exists in the world of the "Karate Kid" movies, 26-year-old Buchanan plays Robby Keene, while 28-year-old Mouser plays Sam LaRusso, daughter of the original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio.

"Cobra Kai" began on YouTube in 2018 before moving over to Netflix in 2020.

-- With reporting by TMX