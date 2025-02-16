South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, aged 25, was found dead at her residence amid a swirl of controversies and personal challenges. A friend visiting her house discovered her in an unresponsive state and reported the incident to the authorities, who received the call around 4:54 PM on the day of the event, Maeil Business reported.

The Seongdong Police Station has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding Kim's death. They stated that there are no signs of external intrusion or criminal activity but are considering the possibility of suicide.

Kim first emerged as a talent in the South Korean film industry with her portrayal of an orphan girl in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, a role that earned her a Best Child Actress Award at the 8th Korea Film Awards. Following her breakout success, she transitioned to Korean dramas, featuring in series such as Listen to My Heart and The Queen's Classroom, thus solidifying her reputation as a "genius child actress."

Kim's professional life faced hurdles following a drunk driving incident in May 2022. The incident resulted in consequences, including a hefty fine due to charges of violating the Road Traffic Act. Her blood alcohol concentration was reported to be around 0.2%, far exceeding legal limits. The repercussions were severe, leading to a decline in work opportunities and the suspension of her entertainment activities. Gold Medalist, the agency representing Kim, ended her contract, and several brands she was endorsing canceled their advertising contracts. The incident also caused power outages in Sinsa-dong and Apgujeong-dong, affecting 57 locations and causing disruption for several hours.

Kim's attempts at a comeback were fraught with challenges. Just last year, she sought to restart her acting career through the drama Dongchimi but faced strong negative public sentiment and ultimately withdrew from the project. Her efforts to pivot towards new ventures, such as opening a café with friends and planning a return to the entertainment industry, hinted at her desire for a fresh start.

However, the backlash persisted, with public opinion remaining cold even after her legal proceedings. Kim faced criticism for her lifestyle choices, including social media posts and reports of her part-time job as a café manager, which some accused of being a façade for financial difficulties. Close acquaintances revealed to media outlet OSEN that she had been preparing for a comeback and had completed filming for the movie Guitar Man, though her plans were thwarted by continuous public criticism.

Amid her struggles, Kim reportedly admitted all charges related to the DUI incident, expressing deep remorse in court as she was portrayed as the young head of her family in need of leniency. The investigation into her passing unfolds against the backdrop of the pressures and scrutiny faced by public figures in the entertainment industry. Her sudden death also coincides with the birthday of fellow actor Moon Bin, who passed away earlier this year, adding an additional layer of poignancy to the events.