Prince William made a surprise appearance at the 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) despite previously announcing that he and Princess Kate plan to skip the event.

The Prince of Wales, 42, appeared in a pre-recorded video segment that was filmed when he visited the London Screen Academy last week. In his message, Williams—who is President of BAFTA—celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Rising Star award. He also called on two past winners, James McAvoy and Letitia Wright, to bestow the award to this year's honorees.

"What a 20 years and what a line-up of exceptional talent. Since 2006, this award has not only championed the industry's rising stars but it's helped inspire the next generation of acting talent to pursue their dreams," Williams said.

The award was introduced in 2006 to celebrate young actors and actresses who have demonstrated exceptional talent. This year's award went to David Jonsson, a West End actor known for his performance in the film "Rye Lane."

The Prince's surprise video message comes after announcing that he and his wife, Princess Kate, would be missing out on this year's ceremony.

This is not the first time the royal pair have missed the BAFTAs. Prince William skipped the ceremony in 2021 following the death of Prince Philip. He and Kate skipped the following year due to "diary constraints."

Why Did the Royals Skip the 2025 BAFTAs?

The royal couple are currently on vacation in the Caribbean, specifically on the exclusive island of Mustique, as reported by The Daily Mail. Williams, Kate and their children flew to the island via British Airways on Thursday. It is also believed that the princess's mother, Carole Middleton, is on the island, too.

The island is only accessible to people who own a villa there or those who were given an invitation to stay in one. Photographers and journalists are not allowed to stay on Mustique.