Prince William spoke highly of his "incredible wife" Kate Middleton in a heartfelt birthday tribute posted on January 9.

William accompanied the honorary post with a never-before-seen photo of the Princess of Wales, taken in black and white, where she's seen smiling happily dressed casually in a white blouse and blue jeans.

William commended his wife of 10 years on her strength after enduring a trying year, hailing her as "remarkable" in the caption of his loving post on X.

"To the most incredible wife and mother," William, 42, penned in the caption. "The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

The comment section was riddled with matching love and affection, as many posted birthday shout outs and commented their well wishes for the princess — who was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

"What a sweet message, Prince William. Here's wishing Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine a terrific birthday and an awesome year ahead! We [love] W& C and babies," one fan responded in the thread. "Happy 43rd Birthday to Catherine, Princess of Wales, our future Queen," a second added. "Happy 43rd Birthday Catherine. May Your every day be full of love, joy and happiness," a third commented.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 following a scheduled abdominal surgery. When pre-cancerous cells were found, she began preventative chemotherapy treatment late February of that year.

That said, fans were in a state of confusion regarding "preventative" treatment. "You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable," a doctor told Daily Beast.

Despite the grim news, Middleton announced she was cancer free after completing chemo treatment in September 2024.

The sweet birthday shout-out comes days after the beloved royals posted warm family photos to commemorate New Year's Eve, featuring group snapshots, gatherings, and a festive church ceremony.

"2024 [check emoji]. Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025 [sparkle emoji]," the Prince and Princess of Wales penned in the caption.

Prince Harry and Catherine Middleton share three children together: George, 11, Charlotte, 9, Louis, 6.