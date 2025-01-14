Kate Middleton has announced that her cancer is officially in remission and she's also opening up about the challenges surrounding the long-term side effects of her cancer treatment.

In a statement on X on Jan. 14, Middleton said it was "a relief" to be in remission. Middleton took to the Kensington Royal social media on X to thank the medical team for taking care of her so well, while announcing the update in her battle with cancer.

"We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional," she wrote.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."

I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.



My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.



We couldn’t have asked for more.… pic.twitter.com/f3sA7yZdOi — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2025

The Princess of Wales also made a surprise visit on Jan. 14 to the Royal Marsden Hospital located in London — the same place she was treated after abdominal surgery in January 2024 showed "cancer had been present." She was diagnosed with cancer in March.

After she received the unexpected diagnosis, the Princess began treatment in February before she'd completed the process, announcing that she was cancer free later that year in September.

"You think treatment's finished, crack on with that ... daily tasks, but that's still like a real challenge," Middleton, 43, told staff during her surprise visit.

"And talking... the words totally disappear... understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment, but actually there are more long-term side effects," the princess added, according to the Daily Mail.

In sharing her experience with staff, the 43-year-old expressed the importance of the continuation of holistic care in addition to prioritizing "support" for those around the patient. The mother of three stressed that this is important "on good days and bad days."

"I feel like it's sometimes for the loved ones around us. They need support just as much as I did as the patient," she added.

The Princess took grace and time to thank The Royal Marsden medical staff for their help and support, as a spokesperson from the Kensington Palace stated: "The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."