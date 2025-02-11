Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will not attend the 2025 British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, set for Sunday, Feb. 16, at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the royal couple's absence, marking the second consecutive year they've missed the prestigious ceremony.

They last appeared together at the BAFTAs in 2023, when Middleton wore a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress. In 2024, Prince William attended solo shortly after news emerged that Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery.

The couple also skipped the ceremony in 2021 following the death of Prince Philip and again in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict.

Despite their absence, Prince William will still make a pre-recorded appearance for this year's show.

Why Are Williams and Middleton Skipping the 2025 BAFTA?

The primary reason for their non-attendance is the timing of the event, as it coincides with the school holidays of their children George, 11; Charlotte, 9; and Louis, 6.

Despite skipping Sunday's event, Prince Williams is scheduled to visit the London Screen Academy in Islington on Wednesday to see how it is working to nurture future talent in the film and TV industries.

William has been the president of BAFTA since 2010, taking over from Lord Attenborough. Before that, Princess Anne held the role from 1972 to 2000.

The 2025 BAFTA Awards will be hosted by David Tennant, who is returning for his second consecutive year. This year's highlights include "Conclave" with 12 nominations, "Emilia Pérez" with 11, and "The Brutalist" with 9. Additionally, the nominees for the Best Film Award include "Anora," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," and "Emilia Pérez."

Furthermore, this year's ceremony will launch a new category, the Children's and Family Film Award. This award will celebrate films that appeal to intergenerational audiences.