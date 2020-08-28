Bella Thorne a Fraud, OnlyFans Subscribers CHEATED Out of their Money?

Even before joining OnlyFans, Bella Thorne already has a massive following on her social media accounts. With her pretty face, stunning body, and sultry vibe, no wonder why fans are head-over-heels with her beauty.

Just recently, the 22-year-old actress made history after earning a record-breaking $1 million in only 24 hours. Fans are quick to follow her on the X-rated subscription service site, where users have to pay certain rates to access her sexy premium content.

According to the "Daily Mail," Bella charges her followers $16 for a 30-day subscription, $51 for three months, and $102 for six months. Her cult of fans rushed to "OnlyFan," which gave made her earnings shoot up to $2 million in less than a week.

Bella is also offering a "VIP package," where a subscriber needs to message her to get the details of the said subscription. However, the only messages on top of her inbox would be those with additional tips.

The site promotes giving tips, and subscribers are expected to give her more cash for the chance to get treats such as personal images and messages tailored to the subscriber's preference.

Curious fans were able to produce at least $16 despite the ongoing global pandemic, just to get access to Bella's exclusive content, which also promises personal interaction with her fans.

But is it worth paying all that money?

Bella Thorne OnlyFans vs. Instagram

Just like other celebrities who joined the exclusive platform, Bella will have the opportunity to share content, which may be viewed as provocative on other social media platforms.

While the "Midnight Sun" actress is swimming in her million-dollar earnings, her "OnlyFans" subscribers get some deja vu feels browsing on her tamed bikini contents.

Bella's avid social media followers found themselves familiar with the mild content she shared on the platform during her first week. It turns out that most of Bella's content includes her usual bikini shots, short-shorts thirst trap, and some hotdog-munching snap, which all can also be found on her Instagram account that followers can access for free.

As of now, Bella's OF fans said that the actress had not shared any nude photos, and the only nude existing on her page is the lipstick shade that she is wearing in some of the images.

Teaser Content

Currents subscribers don't have to feel sorry for the money they allot for Bella as it looks like the newbie adult entertainer is about to drop some juice content on her "OnlyFans" account.

On Thursday, Bella posted a teaser clip on her Instagram account featuring her new song's music video.

"Should I drop the full video on my OF??? Should I drop this SONG OF MINE TOO???" Bella wrote.

In the video, the sultry star is seen in baby blue bikini paired with a white crop top while caressing herself in the bathtub and front of a vanity mirror.

