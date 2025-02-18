She said yes! Model Winnie Harlow and NBA star Kyle Kuzma are engaged, the happy couple announced on Feb. 18 on Instagram. Both let their pictures do the talking, sharing stunning snaps of her engagement ring. In the photos the two kiss while on a private plane. Harlow stunned in an all-red outfit, while Kuzma kept it more casual in shorts and sneakers.

In footage obtained by The Shade Room, 30-year-old Harlow is surprised by her family and friends at a villa including a stunning pool and drops to the ground in pure joy as everyone shouts their congratulations. She also excitedly hugs a loved one, squealing with excitement.

In an interview with Vogue, 29-year-old Kuzma revealed he proposed during a romantic trip to Turks and Caicos that he planned six months ago. The place had a special significance as back in 2022, they went on vacation there and Harlow told him it was the best day of her life during a sunset swim. He asked her to marry her through a poem he wrote with the last line reading, "Will you be my wife?" He then presented her with a dazzling 8.5-carat, oval-cut diamond ring he designed himself over the course of three months.

"We're over the moon," Harlow tells Vogue of taking the next step in their relationship.

The two started dating in 2020, but he initially messaged her on Instagram in 2019 though she missed it. Harlow eventually moved to Los Angeles to be with Kuzma, who played for the Lakers at the time, and the rest was history. Kuzma now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.