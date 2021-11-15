Fans have been fighting whether who the real queen of rap is; is it Nicki Minaj or Cardi B? More recently, Halle Berry aired her thoughts on the coveted title, but model Winnie Harlow says otherwise.

According to TMZ, the actress hosted a premiere party over the weekend for her upcoming movie titled "Bruise," which is directed by herself.

The film's soundtrack consists of leading female rappers in the industry, which Berry and Cardi B curated.

In the event, the actress said in her speech, "I would like to say thank you to Cardi B, she is my partner in crime, I reached out to her because she's the queen of hip hop. We created a soundtrack, an album, that is not only a story but a beautiful backdrop for the story." (watch the video below)

"I reached out to Cardi b because she's the Queen of Hip hop"🤭🤭👑 iktr Halle berry pic.twitter.com/ZI77KjSeps — kulture's Richard Mille (@Cardi_theGoat) November 14, 2021

After the video circulated, many of Nicki Minaj's fans, dubbed as Barbz, didn't take her statement lightly as they bombarded social media with negative posts against Halle Berry.

"Queen of what sis just lost her best hip hop nomination to Nicki chile," one fan wrote.

"The Berry lady was camping on Nicki's live, my guess, Nicki declined the offer," another fan wrote.

The following day, the MTV EMA Awards took place in Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, where Winnie Harlow was a presenter.

The model seemingly shaded Berry's statement when announcing the Best Hip-Hop winner, none other than Nicki Minaj.

"And the winner is the one and only queen of hip hop, Nicki Minaj." she said. However, despite the speculations, Harlow did not confirm whether it was a hit against the actress.

Cardi B Weighs In

More recently, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to seemingly react to the situation by promoting her collaboration with Berry, where she labeled the drama as "childish."

"I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish s***..." she wrote. (check out her tweet below)

I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish shit… but ntm on Halle Berry. Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! we produced together out this FRIDAY! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 15, 2021

At the time of this writing, Nicki Minaj has not publicly responded to the recent drama.

