NBA Star Kyle Kuzma faces a significant problem after his vehicle was stolen and later crashed into another car.

According to authorities, as reported by TMZ, the Los Angeles Lakers star's SUV was stolen in Hollywood. This lead police officials to have a high-speed chase around the city on Sunday midnight.

The chase ended in a shocking accident as the car reportedly crashed into a police car. One cop was later sent to a nearby hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

The unnamed suspect is believed to have a leg injury after the incident; he was taken by authorities to face several charges before taking a trip to a hospital.

Per onlookers, the chase ended in Belmont High School's gate. Photos of the gruesome scene circulated online; the vehicle can be seen badly wrecked.

Police officials are unsure whether the vehicle was stolen from the NBA's home or the streets.

Sources who know about the incident confirmed that the car is registered under Kuzma's name, and he was not involved in the scene.

The basketball player's manager was said to be Kuzma's driver, and he was the one who filed the police report.

It was also reported that the NBA star himself didn't know what happened to his car at the time.

Kyle Kuzma nor his representatives has not publicly commented on the horrific incident. Reports did not specify the charges against the suspect.

Kyle Kuzma's NBA Journey

According to Lakers Daily, Kyle Kuzma became a famous basketball star after entering in 2017 at 21 for being a high-skilled player on the offensive end.

Some fans were later disappointed after having inconsistent shoots and underwhelming games on the hard court.

He was rumored to be traded to Brooklyn Nets to replace Spencer Dinwiddie, but any gaming officials and his representatives did not confirm it.

He became a significant part of the Los Angeles Lakers after winning the NBA championship last year.

Kyle Kuzma is currently in a relationship with model Winnie Harlow after his early exit from the NBA playoffs this year.

