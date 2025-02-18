Global pop superstar Taylor Swift has reportedly distanced herself from long-time friend Blake Lively after the latter dragged her name in an ongoing legal drama against "It Ends With Us" actor Justin Baldoni.

Sources close to Swift reveal that the singer is "no longer communicating" with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as the legal drama unfolds. Their friendship, which has spanned nearly a decade, has deteriorated so much that the "Gorgeous" singer refused an invitation to the SNL 50th Anniversary Special because the actress would be in attendance.

"Taylor is not communicating with Blake. She was invited to SNL50 but with Blake there— and Kim Kardashian," an insider told the Daily Mail.

Another insider who spoke with the outlet said Swift is now "taking stock" of her friends and identifying who is good for her and who would use her name and fame for personal gain following "Blake-gate."

How Was Swift Involved in the Legal Drama?

The "Bad Blood" crooner iwasnot directly involved in the production of Lively and Baldoni's film, t Ends With Us."However, her name surfaced in court documents and alleged text messages between the actors.

In a $400 million lawsuit filed by Baldoni against Lively and her husband,d Ryan Reynolds, the actor said he felt pressured to accept and change the script as proposed by Lively due to Swift being present during a production meeting held in the actress's New York penthouse. The lawsuit also mentions a "subtle threat" made through a studio executive, suggesting that Lively might reconsider asking Swift for permission to use her song "My Tears Ricochet" in the film's trailer if her demands weren't met.

Swift and Lively's friendship Began in 2015 after the latter referenced the singer's "Bad Blood" music video in an Instagram post. She later added that she was a "Swiftie." The duo were then seen together in an outing at Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Queensland, Australia. Swift has also incorporated Lively and Reynolds' children into her music, namely in the song "Gorgeous" and the album Folklore.