Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first public appearance since December at the star-studded "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special on Sunday. However, the pair may not have been welcomed by all the guests at the ceremony.

The couple's appearance on Sunday was a hot topic among guests of the SNL 50 special. Many allegedly felt "confused" about why they appeared on the show amid their legal drama with Lively's "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

Apart from being the talk of the town, sources who were at the taping told TMZ that many guests also allegedly "avoided" the couple throughout the night. Furthermore, one of the guests at SNL's 50th Anniversary Special was overheard saying, "Who told them to come?"

That said, TMZ noted that other eyewitnesses who spoke with the outlet said Lively and Reynolds were seen mingling with other celebrities and high-profile guests. Lively was seen having a "nice interaction" with Dakota Johnson and Woody Harrelson. It was also noted that they stayed in the studio for an hour to talk with other actors and crew. However, it was said that they skipped the SNL after-party.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Lively was reportedly "excited to be out with friends and support Saturday Night Live" for its milestone anniversary, according to the source. However, the same source noted that Lively was initially "nervous" about returning to the spotlight.

Their appearance at SNL 50 Special marked their first public outing since the legal drama between Lively and Baldoni began in December last year. Lively sued the actor, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the film's production. Baldoni denied the accusations and countersued Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist for $400 million, claiming defamation and extortion.

Their public appearance also comes after lawyers for both parties refused settlement discussions, adding that they would be "premature" at this time. Their case's trial date is set for March 2026. Still, the judge presiding over it threatened to move up the trial if the matter continued to be "litigated in the press."