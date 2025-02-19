Ashanti paid her respects to Irv Gotti despite the two not being on good terms at the time of his death. TMZ reports that Ashanti attended Irv's funeral on Feb. 19 at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York alongside fellow Murder Inc. superstars Ja-Rule, Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Steve Stoute, Hype Williams, Benny Boom, Angie Martinez, the Ruff Ryders and more.

Ja Rule shared an emotional monologue for Irv, noting, "I love you my brother, see you when I get there."

According to TMZ, following the procession, Irv's loved ones went around his Queens neighborhood, stopping at the park where he honed his DJ skills as well as his childhood home.

"I love you my brother, see you when I get there."



Ja Rule gives a heartfelt speech at Irv Gotti's funeral with Jay-Z seen sitting in the front row. pic.twitter.com/Cjg5nYjgpO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 19, 2025

Irv was the iconic co-founder of the influential hip hop label Murder Inc. and the music mogul and visionary behind Ja Rule, Ashanti, and more. He died on Feb. 5. He was 54 years old. His cause of death has not been revealed, though he reportedly had a stroke and was put on life support before his death.

Ashanti paid her respects to Irv after his death in an Instagram Story acknowledging their complicated history.

"I can't believe things ended like this....and it makes me so sad," Ashanti wrote, via TMZ. "We weren't on the best terms the past few years but as I've always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you've done for me. We made history and that will remain infinite."

"I've always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best," she continued. "All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times. I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family. Rest well. Rest in Peace Irv."

Back in 2022, Ashanti denied ever dating Irv, after he claimed on Drink Champs that the two had a sexual relationship and that he was hurt when she started dating Nelly.

"We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never. Irv had several girlfriends, so I'm a little confused by the label and the description," she told Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast. "It's a little sad to see a grown man conduct himself in that manner."

"Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things," she also said. "It's weird. It's very weird when you know you're lying and you just keep lying. That's where it becomes a little scary and a little mental."

Ashanti also claimed Irv retaliated against her after dating Nelly -- whom she is now back together with and has a child with -- by blackballing her in the industry.

"Irv would not let me come to the studio to record," she claimed. "Irv was telling everyone not to record with me."