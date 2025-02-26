Actress Kate Hudson was spotted enjoying a lively night out in New York City, after she unabashedly proclaimed herself the "biggest flirt on the planet" in a candid conversation.

According to DailyMail, the 45-year-old star was spotted at the event with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, who looked almost unimpressed as she networked and posed with pals.

Bleary-eyed Kate Hudson has drunken night out as unimpressed fiance Danny Fujikawa looks on https://t.co/EhjZOP0cRm — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 25, 2025

As the wild night wore on, Hudson could barely keep her eyes open around 2 a.m., (drink in hand) as she clamored atop a door frame. Fujikawa, 38, was photographed glaring while Hudson chatted excitedly with friends, including an instance where she kicked her leg up in the air at Soho Sessions.

Hudson, 42, proudly declared herself a huge flirt in a recent interview with Bustle."I'm the biggest flirt on the planet. So I think anybody who's ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody — girls, boys. Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy."

Kate Hudson's Relationships

Hudson, who shares a five-year-old daughter, Rani, with Fujikawa, has two other sons from previous relationships.

Looking back at her "patchwork" family, she said: "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form." She spoke of the the special connection between her kids and their half-siblings.

In a tribute posted on Instagram in December 2017, Hudson reminisced about her first encounter with her musician partner Fujikawa, who is 38 years old.

Hudson's frank comments about her penchant for playfulness come as part of a larger conversation about contemporary relationship and family dynamics. All jokes aside, her fiancé's moody tone that night makes one wonder where Hudson's fun-loving nightlife and their relationship actually meet.

Hudson seems to embrace all of this — her public persona and the complexities of family dynamics — with openness and humor, as she continues to navigate her career and personal life.