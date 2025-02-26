Karen Huger, star of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac,' has received her sentence following her DUI arrest last year.

The reality television personality was involved in a car crash near Bethesda, Maryland, in March 2024. She was subsequently charged with multiple offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, negligent driving that endangered property and several other violations.

A judge has now sentenced Huger to two years in prison, with one of those years suspended, according to Fox 5 News. In addition to her jail time, she will be prohibited from driving or operating a vehicle for a year and will remain on probation for five years.

Before the sentencing, prosecutors had pushed for a harsher penalty due to Huger's history of DUI offenses. They requested a two-year sentence with only six months suspended, citing her three prior DUI arrests as justification for a longer prison term.

Following her March 2024 arrest, Huger spoke out about the incident in a statement to TMZ, describing it as a "frightening experience."

She detailed what happened, saying, "I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away."

In the aftermath of her arrest, Huger entered rehab and skipped the "Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 9 reunion filming. She has been a cast member since the show's debut in 2016 and starred in a 2022 spin-off series, "Karen's Grande Dame Reunion," which chronicled her return to Surry County for a family gathering.