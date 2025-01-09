Karen Huger, one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," has skipped the Season 9 reunion taping in New York City to enter a confidential rehabilitation program, her manager confirmed Thursday.

Ryan Tresdale, Huger's manager, told Bravo's "The Daily Dish," "Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,"

He added, "She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."

Earlier Thursday, Bravo gave fans a glimpse at the highly anticipated reunion on social media. A staple of the show since the start, 61-year-old Huger was missed.

Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and new cast member Stacey Rusch sat on one side of host Andy Cohen on the reunion seating chart. On the other end were Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and newcomer Keiarna Stewart.

According to Fox5 DC, Huger was convicted of DUI, negligent driving, and failure to control speed to avoid a crash, as well as failure to change her address with the authorities in Dec. 2024.

However, she was not found guilty of reckless driving.

After the ruling, the police published a body cam video of Huger's arrest over a car crash in Maryland, which happened in March 2024.

"Although we are disappointed in the jury's verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case," Huger's attorney, A. Scott Bolden, said in a statement to People.

"We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger's right to appeal and intend to pursue justice on her behalf," added the statement.

The star, nicknamed "the Grand Dame," is due to be sentenced Jan. 29 and could face a maximum of two years in prison.

You can watch "The Real Housewives of Potomac" on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. All episodes stream on Peacock.