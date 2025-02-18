Teddi Mellencamp's family has shared emotional updates on her recovery following recent emergency surgery to remove two brain tumors.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 43, underwent the procedure after suffering from severe headaches for several weeks.

Justice opened up about the difficult experience and posted a heartfelt message on social media, expressing the pain of watching her sibling in distress.

Justice shared a photo from Teddi's hospital room, capturing the reality star resting in bed with medical tubes and monitoring devices attached.

Expressing the difficulty of seeing a loved one in pain, she described the experience as heartbreaking.

She also acknowledged the overwhelming support from well-wishers, noting that she had been trying to respond to as many messages as possible. Justice assured followers that Teddi would share her journey when she felt ready.

According to TMZ, despite the pain, Justice praised her sister's strength, calling her "by far the strongest person I know."

Justice also expressed her gratitude for the support surrounding Teddi during this challenging time, adding, "Her village is the best one I've ever seen and I'm so grateful for them. Your prayers are everything. Thank you."

Teddi Mellencamp’s sister Justice offers an update on Teddi #rhobh pic.twitter.com/TW9Q72jcba — Taste of Reality (@TasteOf_Reality) February 16, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp's Health Battle: Two Brain Tumors Removed After Recent Surgery

Teddi's surgery, which took place last week, was prompted by CT scans and an MRI that revealed multiple tumors in her brain.

Teddi shared her diagnosis with her followers, explaining that the tumors had likely been growing for at least six months. She revealed that two of the tumors were removed surgically, while the remaining smaller ones would be treated with radiation at a later date.

This medical issue came just three years after Teddi was diagnosed with stage II melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer that can sometimes spread to the brain.

Teddi has undergone sixteen procedures to treat the melanomas over the years, making this new diagnosis all the more concerning.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Teddi detailed her struggles leading up to the surgery. "For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches," she wrote. "Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."

Despite the health challenges, Teddi expressed gratitude for the care she's receiving, saying, "I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health."

Teddi's estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, also provided an update on her health for concerned fans, Daily Mail said.

Arroyave, 47, who is in the process of divorcing Teddi after 13 years of marriage, posted on Instagram to share his relief that the surgery "went well."

However, he admitted that he had never seen Teddi in "so much pain." Arroyave also shared a photo with their children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4, as they visited Teddi in the hospital and offered her much-needed support.