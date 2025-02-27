Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who has been both a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a lightning rod for controversy, visited the White House on Thursday to meet with the president.

White House aide Margo Martin shared a photo of Butker and Trump in the Oval Office, calling the kicker the "GOAT of kicking" and Trump the "GOAT of Presidents." While officials did not disclose the purpose of the visit, a White House representative said Trump was "thrilled" to meet with Butker.

The GOAT of kicking @buttkicker7 meets the GOAT of Presidents @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1F5qMlSIhv — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 27, 2025

Butker, known for his strong anti-abortion stance, made national headlines last year after a commencement speech at Benedictine College in which he encouraged the female graduates in the audience to embrace the role of "homemaker," praised his wife for giving up her "dream of having a career" and called Pride Month a "deadly sin."

The kicker's White House visit comes just weeks after the Chiefs' bid for a third consecutive Super Bowl title ended in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Trump, who had picked the Chiefs to win and made an appearance at the game, has been a frequent commentator on sports and previously hosted championship teams at the White House.