The Justice Department dumped a treasure trove of documents on Thursday on Jeffrey Epstein- including a contact list, flight logs, and evidence collected against the convicted sex offender.

However, the release has been criticized for not offering further details of new claims from top names associated with Epstein.

As per the New York Post, the nearly 200 pages of newly released documents listed names of numerous celebrities and politicians already publicly known to have been connected to Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The contact list includes high-profile individuals such as Mick Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Ethel Kennedy, the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr..

An attorney general's spokeswoman, Pam Bondi, also disclosed that a witness told her that agents at the FBI Field Office in New York should relinquish their materials for release to the public. While the names listed were well known, Bondi said this was not a "client list" — as many had been made public in previous cases and documents.

The DOJ also released a list of massage therapists linked to Epstein, with names blacked out to protect victim identities, but LinkedIn information was made public. Flight logs for Epstein's infamous "Lolita Express" were also included in the binder, but many were redacted due to the need to protect victims' identities.

After critiquing the presentation, one critic quickly expressed disappointment over the lack of barely any new information. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), leading a House GOP task force on government transparency, stated on social media, "THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment."

Bondi said the documents released represent the first wave of this long-overdue transparency about the details of Epstein's vast network. She has set a Friday deadline for the FBI to submit more materials.

FBI Director Kash Patel told the American people that there would be "no cover-ups" and that the bureau would comb through all records and make them public when appropriate. "If records have been hidden, we will uncover them," he vowed.

The Black Book, Epstein's contact book, first entered the public sphere during a 2009 court case before gaining widespread attention due to a 2015 Gawker release.

The material recently released leaves us to wonder what else might be withheld from the public.