Sean "Diddy" Combs is hitting back at NBCUniversal and production company Ample with a $100 million defamation lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in New York and obtained by Page Six, accuses the companies of airing false and damaging allegations in their documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which aired in January 2025.

According to the complaint, Combs' legal team alleges that the documentary falsely portrays him as a "monster" who committed heinous crimes, including "serial murder, rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors."

The lawsuit claims the documentary "maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a 'monster' and 'an embodiment of Lucifer' with 'a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein.' "

One particularly offensive claim made in the documentary ties Combs to the death of his former partner Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children. Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia, a cause confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The lawsuit criticizes the inclusion of Porter's ex, Al B. Sure!, as a source. Sure, 56, speculated in the documentary that Porter's death was suspicious and even linked it to his own health issues. Combs' attorneys labeled this a "conspiracy theory" with no credible basis.

The documentary also resurfaced allegations from a prior $30 million lawsuit by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, claiming Combs assaulted underage women. Combs' legal team countered that the women involved have publicly stated they were not minors at the time and denied witnessing inappropriate behavior.

Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, condemned the documentary to Deadline.

"Defendants maliciously and recklessly broadcast outrageous lies... accusing Mr. Combs of horrible crimes... knowing that there is no evidence to support them," she claimed. Wolff also criticized NBC and Ample for their "salacious" approach, alleging they prioritized profit over truth.

The lawsuit further claims that NBC and Ample ignored warnings from Combs' team in December 2024 that the allegations were "false, debunked, and lacked credible evidence." The documentary's release, according to the lawsuit, caused Combs "severe reputational and economic harm."

Currently incarcerated in Brooklyn on unrelated charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty. He faces a trial in May, where he could receive a minimum sentence of 15 years or a maximum life sentence.