A former 'Sports Illustrated' model has claimed that former President Donald Trump groped her in the early 1990s, suggesting it may have been a way for him to show off for Jeffrey Epstein.

The model, Stacey Williams, detailed the alleged encounter during an interview with 'CNN,' marking her first on-camera statement about the alleged incident.

According to Williams, the episode happened at Trump Tower when she was in her 20s and casually dating Epstein. The outlet confirmed that three friends recall her discussing the event in 2006, 2015, and 2018.

Williams recounted that she and Epstein were on Fifth Avenue in 1993 when Epstein decided to take her to Trump Tower.

Upon their arrival, Trump allegedly greeted her by pulling her into an embrace, then began touching her inappropriately. "The second he was in front of me, he pulled me into him, and his hands were just on me and didn't come off," Williams alleged, noting she was paralyzed by shock.

She also shared that after they left, Epstein allegedly scolded her, making her feel ashamed and as though she was a pawn in a disturbing scenario. She avoided discussing the incident for years, finally locking the memory away to protect herself emotionally.

Williams said that she was mortified by the alleged experience, even going as far as avoiding social situations where she might encounter Trump.

In addition, Williams received a postcard from Trump shortly after, signed, "Stacey, Your home away from home. Love, Donald," which she found again years later. Although she kept silent initially, she was later encouraged by the #MeToo movement to speak up.