Leslie Anne Hackman, the daughter of actor Gene Hackman, who found her father and her stepmother, Betsy Arakawa, dead at their home last Thursday in Santa Fe, spoke out about the mysterious death.

On February 26, 2025, the pair were discovered dead in different rooms of their mansion, which was valued at $3.8 million.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail, Leslie revealed that the family is anxiously awaiting information from law enforcement about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"We need to wait and find out whatever information from the police. We weren't expecting to have to go out there and go through the house and all that," she said.

The initial investigation has left many questions unanswered. A neighbor discovered the bodies and called emergency services.

The report also said that one of the three dogs was dead inside the residence, with two dogs alive.

Leslie and her sister, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, worry that a carbon monoxide leak might've killed their dad and stepmother.

Leslie said, "There was no indication that there was any problem..." She told her father, who was 95, had been in good health before his death. "He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he continued to do that several times a week," she added.

Leslie said she was close to her dad but hadn't talked to him in a few months prior to the tragedy. "I hadn't talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good," she said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said both bodies showed signs of decomposition, indicating they had been at the home for at least a day before being found.

Leslie lamented her father's death and thanked Betsy for caring for him throughout their 34-year marriage.

"Betsy took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health," Leslie said. "I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."

Gene Hackman, known for the classic films The French Connection and Bonnie and Clyde, married Betsy in 1991. In recent years, the couple has remained out of the limelight, living a more reclusive life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Leslie said the family would be going to New Mexico when they learn more from authorities about the incident. "So we have some work cut out for us. But yeah, we'll be going out to New Mexico," she said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's death, with the cause being unclear at this time.