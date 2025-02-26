Michelle Trachtenberg's passing at age 39 was followed by reports of her final days, which now appear even more gut-wrenching.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" star was discovered unresponsive in her New York City apartment on February 26, 2025.

As per DailyMail, authorities say the death does not appear to be suspicious, although her health issues have alarmed the circumstances of her body.

Insiders told TMZ that Trachtenberg had recently had a liver transplant due to a long-time fight with alcohol addiction. The actress "may have been experiencing complications" after the surgery, it was also reported.

Relatives and friends revealed to the outlet that Trachtenberg had a lot of complications after her transplant, and her health got much worse.

Local authorities were called Wednesday morning after her mother found Trachtenberg dead. At that time, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 39-year-old female, police said in a news release. There is no suspicion of criminality.

The New York City Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death. While the first reports speak of a natural death, the inquiry into her medical history will serve to explain the causes of this tragedy.

Michelle Trachtenberg's Last Instagram Posts

Trachtenberg had displayed some distress signals through her social media days before her death. Fans became alarmed by her last Instagram posts, where she looked sick and was fighting illness.

Medical experts at the National Institutes of Health say people who get liver transplants for alcohol abuse need to stop drinking entirely for the operation to work. Whether Trachtenberg was following this guidance was uncertain.

For several years, she had battled addiction, which experts said could have played a part in her health issues.

Friends and colleagues have flooded tribute pages, calling Trachtenberg "a vibrant and talented young actress." While Rosie O'Donnell, her co-star from "Harriet the Spy," added in a statement released to PEOPLE: "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."