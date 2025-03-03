Colman Domingo stepped out with his husband Raúl Domingo at the 2025 Oscars in a rare public appearance together.

Colman was nominated at the ceremony for his role in the acclaimed film 'Sing Sing' where he scored a nomination for Best Actor for the second year in a row. While he was included in the ceremony, his husband Raúl came out to the 2025 Oscars to support his husband.

But who is Raúl and what is his and Colman's love story? Find out everything you need to know.

Colman and Raúl share a remarkable love story that began in 2005. Their initial encounter occurred outside a Walgreens in Berkeley, California, where they exchanged glances but did not speak, People reports. This fleeting moment left a lasting impression on both. Determined to reconnect, Colman turned to Craigslist's "Missed Connections" section and discovered that Raúl had posted about their brief meeting. This mutual effort led to their first date at a San Francisco bar, marking the beginning of their enduring relationship.

Professionally, Raúl is a multifaceted creative. He has worked as a producer and writer, collaborating with Colman on various projects, Harpers Bazaar reports. Together, they co-founded Edith Productions, through which they've produced works like the animated short film 'New Moon.' Raúl's talents extend beyond production; he has experience in theater, film and even costume design. Notably, early in their relationship, Raúl took on a role as an assistant costume designer in Alaska to be closer to Colman during a project.

According to Her Campus, after nine years together, Colman and Raúl married in 2014. They hosted an intimate ceremony at their New York home, inviting 25 guests who were unaware they were attending a wedding. The couple surprised their friends and family upon arrival, leading to a memorable celebration that lasted into the early hours.

As of now, Colman and Raúl do not have children. They continue to thrive both personally and professionally, supporting each other's endeavors and collaborating on creative projects. Additionally, specific details about Raúl's age are not publicly disclosed.

While Colman would ultimately lose out on his notation to Adrian Brody, he won the night by having his husband by his side.