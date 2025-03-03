Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo were recently spotted together, sparking rumors of a potential new romance.

The two actors were seen leaving a bar in West Hollywood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to witnesses, they departed in the same car, though they did not show any public displays of affection.

This outing has fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship, though it remains unclear whether they are romantically involved or simply friends.

This sighting follows closely on the heels of Zoë's ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum, making his relationship with model Inka Williams public.

According to TMZ, Tatum, 44, was photographed with Williams, 25, at the CAA pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday night, just one day before Zoë's night out with Centineo.

Kravitz and Tatum ended their engagement in October 2024 after three years together. Their breakup came as a surprise to many, especially after Tatum was seen with a tattoo of Zoë's initials on his hand just a month before the split.

Noah Centineo and Zoe Kravitz out last last night OMGGG https://t.co/4YlHvc7JUD pic.twitter.com/YCcg8tfr6p — Scarlett (@Noahcentineo247) March 2, 2025

Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo Fuel Romance Rumors After Quiet Night Out

Despite the timing of the two actors' outings, Zoë and Noah refrained from any public displays of affection, leaving their relationship status open to interpretation.

Earlier in the month, the pair was also seen together in New York City, further fueling rumors of a budding romance.

Meanwhile, Channing's new girlfriend, Inka Williams, is an Australian model who has been active in the fashion industry.

Born in Melbourne and raised in Bali, Inka balances her modeling career with her own fashion brand, She Is I, DailyMail said.

Inka previously shared how growing up in Bali shaped her into a compassionate person and how early experiences in modeling helped her build resilience.

As for Zoë and Channing, their breakup came as a shock, especially considering the affectionate moments they shared publicly before the split.

In one of his Instagram posts from September, Tatum expressed his pride in Zoë's work on her film "Blink Twice," describing her as hardworking and dedicated.

Their last public appearance together was in October, when they attended a theater production in Brooklyn. A source at the time noted that the couple appeared "cozy and cute" together, further highlighting the unexpected nature of their breakup.