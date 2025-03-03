Although Timothée Chalamet's Best Actor race at the 2025 Academy Awards ultimately fell short, a public relations expert insists his loss could benefit his romance with Kylie Jenner in the long run.

At 29, many believed that Chalamet was well in line to win his role as Bob Dylan in

"A Complete Unknown."

This time, however, the golden statue headed towards Adrien Brody, so Chalamet missed out on a golden statue for the second time in his career. He lost to Gary Oldman for Best Actor that year, too, in 2018.

It was all good in the end as the "Call Me By Your Name" actor had already nabbed a SAG Award for his performance.

Jenner's Involvement In Chalamet's Oscars Night

i'll repeat it again and again and again : i've never seen kylie jenner happier in a relationship than with timothée chalamet



SHE'S GLOWING! pic.twitter.com/TVlCk2sZEI — alison (@jjkobito) March 3, 2025

Chalamet accompanied Jenner when the two began dating in 2023 to several high-profile events. Despite speculation around whether or not the Kylie Cosmetics mogul would walk the red carpet at the Oscars, PR expert Eric Schiffer says her appearance—win or lose—could only have been beneficial.

Schiffer told The US Sun she probably would have been there if he had wanted her there, as attending an event as high-profile as this one with someone of the actor's stature would only help her brand.

Although a victory would have been a big deal for Chalamet, Schiffer suspects the loss won't derail his career.

"This isn't a death sentence for his career, but it's definitely an ego hit for someone positioning himself for greatness," he said.

It could've even been good for his relationship with Jenner, Schiffer said — in reference to Chalamet's Oscars loss.

"But, it can also bring them closer because it gives her an opportunity to support him and to be there emotionally at a devastating time for such a sensitive guy," the expert said.

"He cares about winning and being the best."

kylie jenner after timothee chalamet was robbed from his oscar pic.twitter.com/2850zyZD4u — Bri (@moonroses) March 3, 2025

Whether Chalamet is upset, the expert said Jenner can provide him a shoulder to cry on, and that kind of closeness can only enhance their relationship, Schiffer added.

The couple, whose romance first started at the beginning of 2023, has tried to balance their romance with busy schedules. While Jenner has allegedly been supportive of Chalamet's work life, a source told Entertainment Tonight that "he's equally supportive of her."

"They make time for each other, and they really respect each other's work ethic."

As for Chalamet's Oscars dream being deferred, industry-wise experts have a way of saying that he's still just getting started.

He garnered rave reviews for his performance in "A Complete Unknown," and considering the already extensive nature of his filmography, he will surely be in fine contention for lauds from Tinseltown in the future.