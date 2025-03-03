At the 2025 Academy Awards, Morgan Freeman delivered a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star Gene Hackman, leaving the audience deeply moved.

Hackman, 95, passed away just days before the ceremony, and Freeman, who had worked alongside the legendary actor in two films, honored him with an emotional speech.

"This week, our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman," Freeman began, his voice filled with emotion. Freeman, 87, spoke about Hackman's legacy and the impact the actor had on Hollywood.

According to BBC, he recalled their time working together on the Clint Eastwood-directed Western "Unforgiven" (1992), which won Hackman his second Oscar. The two later reunited for the 2000 film "Under Suspicion."

Freeman took a moment to reflect on Hackman's remarkable talent, praising him as a generous performer whose presence on screen elevated the work of everyone around him.

The tribute emphasized Hackman's exceptional ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles, which earned him two Academy Awards throughout his illustrious career.

Freeman also acknowledged that while Hackman received two Oscars, his true legacy lies in the affection and admiration he garnered from film lovers worldwide.

Morgan Freeman’s tribute to Gene Hackman at the #Oscars2025 was a heartfelt nod to a legend #RIPGeneHackman #UnforgivenLegacy pic.twitter.com/zIdYaCqCIi — Dan Western (@westerns1978) March 3, 2025

Freeman's Tribute to Hackman Celebrates His Iconic Career and Humble Legacy



In a moving moment, Freeman shared Hackman's personal philosophy on legacy. "Gene always said, 'I don't think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'" Freeman recalled.

"So I think I speak for us all when I say, 'Gene, you will be remembered for that and for so much more.' Rest in peace, my friend."

Hackman's death was confirmed just days earlier when authorities discovered his body alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, at their home in New Mexico.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths are still under investigation, with initial reports indicating potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

However, authorities later stated that both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide, and further investigations continue, PageSix said.

Freeman's tribute was part of a broader in memoriam segment during the Oscars, which honored Hackman's extraordinary career.

Known for iconic roles in films like "The French Connection," "Bonnie and Clyde," "Mississippi Burning," and "Superman," Hackman retired from acting in 2004 after an illustrious 60-year career.

As the Oscars ceremony continued, Freeman's tribute stood out as a heartfelt moment of reflection on the profound impact Hackman had on the film industry and those who worked alongside him.

The audience was visibly moved as Freeman's words honored the life and legacy of one of Hollywood's greatest actors.