Shannen Doherty, the beloved actress known for her roles in "Beverly Hills," "90210," and "Charmed," was noticeably absent from the 2025 Academy Awards' "In Memoriam" tribute, leaving both her representative and fans disappointed.

Doherty, who tragically passed away in July 2024 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 53, was remembered by many for her significant contributions to both television and film.

However, her omission from the segment sparked frustration, as her representative voiced disappointment over the exclusion.

According to Mirror, the "In Memoriam" tribute at the Oscars, which honors those in the entertainment industry who passed away in the last year, included several other notable stars, including Gene Hackman, David Lynch, and Maggie Smith.

Despite Doherty's extensive career, which spanned 45 years, her name was not featured.

The actress had starred in iconic shows like "Beverly Hills," "90210," and "Charmed," and appeared in films like "Heathers," "Mallrats," and "Swing Shift."

Her representative expressed to TMZ that it was "really disappointing" to see her left out, considering her significant contributions to Hollywood.

Shannen Doherty's Fans Outraged Over Oscars 'In Memoriam' Exclusion

Doherty's fans quickly took to social media, voicing their displeasure with the Oscars' oversight. Many fans were vocal about the exclusion, with one user commenting, "Shannen must be rolling in her grave," while another wrote, "She deserves better than that."

The backlash was swift and emotional, reflecting the deep connection fans had with the actress, DailyMail said.

While Doherty's exclusion was the most discussed, she was not the only celebrity left out. Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away just days before the Oscars at the age of 39, also did not appear in the tribute.

Trachtenberg, famous for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," passed away suddenly, with the New York Police Department stating that she was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Fans also expressed outrage over her absence, with many commenting on social media and questioning the decision not to include her in the segment.

One user posted, "Did they really not even include Michelle Trachtenberg in the 'In Memoriam' for tonight's Oscars??? That's icky," while another said, "It's shameful that the #Oscars didn't include Michelle Trachtenberg in their memorial montage of all the actors/actresses who have passed within the year!!!!"

Though Trachtenberg had stepped back from show business in recent years, her contributions to films like "Inspector Gadget (1999)," "EuroTrip (2004)," and "17 Again (2009)" were still widely recognized by her fans.

Many believed she, too, deserved recognition in the Oscars tribute. Trachtenberg's untimely passing is still under investigation, with authorities confirming there was no foul play involved.

The exclusion of both Shannen Doherty and Michelle Trachtenberg from the 'In Memoriam' segment raises questions about the Oscars' choices and how some beloved stars may be overlooked in the yearly tribute.