At 64, Damon Wayans Sr. is crediting lifestyle changes for helping him manage type 2 diabetes.

In a conversation on 'The Big Podcast' with Shaq, the comedian shared how adjusting his habits transformed his health.

During the discussion, Shaquille O'Neal complimented Wayans on his youthful appearance.

"I always thought that we were the same age, but you're a lot older than I. But you're looking good, brother," O'Neal said.

Wayans revealed he was diagnosed with diabetes a decade ago and made major changes to take control.

56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Amara Wayans and Damon Wayans attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

"So I got diagnosed with diabetes about 10 years ago. And so I started growing fresh vegetables. I only eat my vegetables," he said.

Strength training has also played a key role.

"I work out lifting heavier weights because that's, you know, that's what the scientists say, really help you burn the sugar before you burn the fat and I've gotten control over my diabetes," he added.

He also uses the Freestyle Libre, a glucose monitoring system that helps him track his blood sugar levels in real time. By understanding how food affects his body, he avoids anything that triggers spikes.

"So it's good living, and I'm not out there whoring. That's the key right there. That'll make you old," he joked.

56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Craig Wayans, Chaunté Wayans, Kim Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., and Damien Dante Wayans accept the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame award from David Alan Grier onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Wayans has spoken about his diabetes journey before. In a 2014 Charlotte Observer interview, he shared how he once stopped using insulin.

"No fruit, alcohol, soda, cake," he said at the time.

He also recalled advice from doctors that didn't sit well with him.

"I was at the hospital, and they said, 'Don't worry about nothing. You can still eat whatever you want, just take your insulin.' I'm from the streets of New York. I know a drug deal when I hear one."

