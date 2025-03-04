At 64, Damon Wayans Sr. is crediting lifestyle changes for helping him manage type 2 diabetes.

In a conversation on 'The Big Podcast' with Shaq, the comedian shared how adjusting his habits transformed his health.

During the discussion, Shaquille O'Neal complimented Wayans on his youthful appearance.

"I always thought that we were the same age, but you're a lot older than I. But you're looking good, brother," O'Neal said.

Wayans revealed he was diagnosed with diabetes a decade ago and made major changes to take control.

Read more: Wayans Bros Fans Quick to Point Out Key Absence From Stage As Iconic Family Accepted Received Prestigious NAACP Honor

"So I got diagnosed with diabetes about 10 years ago. And so I started growing fresh vegetables. I only eat my vegetables," he said.

Strength training has also played a key role.

"I work out lifting heavier weights because that's, you know, that's what the scientists say, really help you burn the sugar before you burn the fat and I've gotten control over my diabetes," he added.

He also uses the Freestyle Libre, a glucose monitoring system that helps him track his blood sugar levels in real time. By understanding how food affects his body, he avoids anything that triggers spikes.

"So it's good living, and I'm not out there whoring. That's the key right there. That'll make you old," he joked.

Read more: Marlon Wayans Brutally Hits Back at Soulja Boy After Rapper Targets His Trans Son With Homophobic Slur

Wayans has spoken about his diabetes journey before. In a 2014 Charlotte Observer interview, he shared how he once stopped using insulin.

"No fruit, alcohol, soda, cake," he said at the time.

He also recalled advice from doctors that didn't sit well with him.

"I was at the hospital, and they said, 'Don't worry about nothing. You can still eat whatever you want, just take your insulin.' I'm from the streets of New York. I know a drug deal when I hear one."