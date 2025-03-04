Tyra Banks' recent remarks about America's Next Top Model (ANTM) and its role in promoting diversity have ignited debate across social media.

While accepting the Luminary Spotlight award at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Banks reflected on the show's influence and acknowledged its flaws.

"We fought to bring the diversity to that television show at a time when it didn't exist, to show different beauties at a time when the world was like, 'What? You casting that?'" Banks said.

Your impact is immeasurable.For 24 cycles, America's Next Top Model broke barriers, challenged beauty standards, and fought for diversity in an industry that often refused to make space for us.



From the moment you stepped into the industry to the creation of ANTM, you've given...

Her statement sparked a range of reactions online. Critics argued that while ANTM included diverse contestants, it also reinforced damaging beauty standards. User @khanm092 commented, "This doesn't really work when those 'different beauties' were stomped on, told they weren't good enough, and had to conform to the unhealthy body standards of the 90s or leave."

Others defended Banks, saying the show mirrored the harsh realities of the modeling industry at the time. User @s1dhardh noted, "Maybe she knew how tough the industry was and wanted to create a similar environment."

Some users felt the criticism was unfair, arguing that ANTM was progressive for its time. @ambiversion wrote, "Of course, it made mistakes, but to act like those mistakes damn the whole legacy of the show is so unreasonable."

Meanwhile, others highlighted its lasting influence. @rhinestonestair posted, "You do not get Ashley Graham, RuPaul's Drag Race, or Fenty Beauty without Top Model."

Despite the debate, Banks stands by the show's impact. "Did we get it right? Hell no! I said some dumb s–t," she admitted, but insisted that ANTM helped change the industry.