Jennifer Garner has trust issues with Ben Affleck, which is the one thing that is stopping her from getting back together, insiders revealed.

Following all the sightings since the halfway house for Affleck with Jennifer Lopez last year, there is speculation the two will get back together.

Garner has been spending more time with Affleck, a source told DailyMail — including an outing in Los Angeles last week when the exes were spotted sharing a hug as they took their kids Fin, 16, and Sam, 13, paintballing. Violet, 19, their eldest, is enrolled at Yale.

Ben Affleck affectionately holds ex-wife Jennifer Garner during paintball outing https://t.co/EcggQpGlgD pic.twitter.com/k4PuWG0QLy — Page Six (@PageSix) March 4, 2025

Although they're more bonded than ever, insiders say Garner is "deathly afraid" of reconciling with Affleck and that his trust issues are suspected to be to blame.

The breakup happened in June 2015 after rumors surfaced that Affleck had been unfaithful to the couple's nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

"She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again," a source told Daily Mail. "So much could go wrong if they reunite." They could get back together, and everything would go wrong.

Jennifer Garner's Feelings on Rekindling Love

In a March 2016 tell-all, Garner told Vanity Fair that her heart was still "tender" six months after their divorce. She pointed out that their marriage was real and important, but the betrayal was really hurtful to her.

"I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him," Garner said at the time. "He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?"

Garner hasn't been seen with her on-off boyfriend, John Miller, since late February, while Affleck has been concentrating on his fitness and rebuilding his career in recent months.

Friends of Garner say she is worried about letting her children experience another 'heartbreak' if a reunion with Affleck fails.

"The main thing is these kids—and we're completely in line with what we hope for them," she stated in previous interviews.

As fans wondered if the pair would get back together, Garner and Affleck's complicated history continued to capture the public's attention.