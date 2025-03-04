Ben Affleck may be looking to rekindle his romance with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, just weeks after finalizing his divorce with former wife Jennifer Lopez.

A source close to the Justice League star told Page Six that Affleck would allegedly "love another chance" with Garner "if the timing is ever right. " However, the source noted that Affleck knows another shot at romance with Garner is not possible at the moment, especially with him focusing on his work following his divorce and the actress in a relationship with businessman John Miller.

"Ben respects Jen's relationship with John and would never come between them," the source noted.

The former couple, who divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, has been spotted spending quality time together, fueling rumors of a possible reconciliation. In fact, last Sunday, the pair was spotted enjoying a paintball outing to celebrate their son Samuel's 13th birthday. Eyewitnesses reported that they laughed and hugged throughout the day.

Despite spending time together, Garner is allegedly not looking to rekindle her romance with Affleck. She adds that she is happy with their co-parenting relationship. The couple has three children: Violet, 19; Fin, 16; and Samuel, 13.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship Timeline

Affleck and Garner's relationship began in 2000 when they first met on the set of Pearl Harbor. At the time, Garner was married to Scott Foley, while Affleck had yet to meet Jennifer Lopez. Their paths crossed again in 2002 on the set of "Daredevil," where Affleck later admitted they fell in love despite both being in other relationships.

The couple's romance officially began in 2004, following Garner's divorce from Foley and Affleck's split from Lopez. They made their first public appearance as a couple in October 2004 at a World Series game. Their relationship progressed quickly, leading to marriage in June 2005. Over the next decade, Affleck and Garner welcomed their three children: Violet in December 2005, Seraphina in January 2009, and Samuel in February 2012.

The couple announced their separation in June 2015 and officially filed for divorce in April 2017. Throughout their separation and after their divorce, Affleck and Garner have maintained an amicable relationship, focusing on co-parenting their children.