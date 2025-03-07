Gene Hackman, star of classics including The French Connection and Hoosiers, has passed away at 95 — just days after the actor lost his wife, Betsy Arakawa, to a rare rodent-borne virus.

According to The New York Post, authorities reported that Hackman succumbed to complications associated with heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's on Feb. 18, a week after his wife's death on Feb. 11 due to Hantavirus. The couple was found in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26.

According to New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Heather Jarrell, Hackman's health had declined significantly in the years leading up to his death, with late-stage Alzheimer's disease impacting his cognitive abilities. Hackman's wife had died within the past few days, and Jarrell said he was just about certain Hackman did not even realize that.

Arakawa, 65, is believed to have contracted Hantavirus after being exposed to rodent droppings. She reportedly began feeling ill shortly before her death, which was confirmed by medical officials at a news conference on March 7.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza detailed a timeline of events leading up to the couple's deaths. Arakawa was last seen leaving their home on Feb. 11 and had not communicated with anyone since that day. Hackman's last recorded pacemaker activity was on Feb. 17.

The couple's bodies were discovered by maintenance workers at their home, with Hackman found near his cane and sunglasses in a mudroom. Arakawa was located in a bathroom alongside one of their dogs, Zinna, who also died under mysterious circumstances.

Autopsies showed both died of natural causes, but investigators said circumstances in the deaths warranted further investigation. Initial concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning were alleviated after testing revealed only a minimal gas leak in their home.

Hackman and Arakawa married in 1991 after meeting in the 1980s and were known for their private lifestyle, often going long periods without contact with friends or family.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only a small number of Hantavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S. and symptoms can emerge as early as one week or as late as eight weeks after coming into contact with the virus.

Hackman's family has expressed grief over the loss of the iconic actor and his wife. His daughter, Leslie Anne Allen, shared that she had not been in contact with her father for several months prior to his death.