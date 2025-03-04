Investigators looking into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa now say they found an error that may change the course of their investigation.

The couple, who had been dead for more than a week, were discovered in their Santa Fe home on February 26.

One of their three dogs was found dead, too. However, police got the breed of the pet wrong at first, which caused concern over the accuracy of the investigation.

Bear is a German Shepherd and was initially reported to have died, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. But investigators later amended that announcement, saying the dog located in a crate beside Arakawa's still body was actually Zinna, a 12-year-old Aussie Kelpie mix.

The couple's friend and animal chiropractor, Sherry Gaber, said she was aware of the police report's inaccuracy.

"That's why this whole thing is so distressing. It just doesn't add up," she told USA Today.

Their other dogs, Bear and Nikita, a seven-year-old Akita-Shepherd mix, were discovered alive and have been placed in a boarding facility while attorneys work out where they will live next.

Hackman and Arakawa were found by a caretaker who had called 911 after seeing the two bodies through the windows of their $3.8 million mansion. There were no apparent signs of foul play or trauma visible on either individual, according to police.

Arakawa was found in the bathroom, with her hands and feet almost mummified. Nearby, prescription pills were strewn across the counter. Hackman was discovered in the mudroom with his cane and sunglasses beside him, leading authorities to believe he had collapsed.

No Gas Leak Detected

Early speculations suggested the cause of death could be carbon monoxide poisoning or a gas leak. However, the New Mexico Gas Company and Santa Fe Fire Department said they found no significant leaks or indication that the residents had been exposed to poisonous gas after extensive testing.

Officials said some traces of a small leak were found by a stove burner in the house, but the amount was too weak to have caused their deaths.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said police had ruled out foul play but that a determination of the cause of death could take weeks or months. Doubts over the case have only sprouted, with the misidentification of Zinna as but one element still lingering in the final days of one of Hollywood's most iconic stars.