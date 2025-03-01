Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on February 26, 2025.

The couple, who had been staying in a private home together with their pet dog away from the Hollywood limelight, were found dead. Authorities suspect the deaths of the couple were several days before they were found.

Hackman and Arakawa showed evidence of decomposition, according to a police search warrant and an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

According to reports, Arakawa showed "obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face, and mummification in both hands and feet," as did Hackman.

Naturally occurring mummification, that is, the state in which they found their subjects, can happen in places like New Mexico, where dehydration takes over.

Santa Fe Sheriff Deputies confirmed that the couple had died at least a day prior to their discovery inside the home.

Investigation Details

As per The Independent UK, Preliminary examinations found no apparent external trauma on either body. According to Sheriff Adan Mendoza, an examination from New Mexico's Chief Medical Investigator, Dr. Heather Jarrell, indicated that Hackman's pacemaker failed to operate on February 17, meaning his death likely occurred a few days after that date.

Hackman and his wife had both tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning, and though Hackman's daughter raised concern over potential gas leaks, those theories were ruled out as well.

Scattered pills were found near Arakawa's body, prompting further inquiry into the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The deaths are treated as "suspicious enough" to be still investigated — although there are no indications at this time of foul play.

The news of the couple's death has shocked family and friends. They had been married for more than 30 years and were known for giving back to their Santa Fe community.

The entertainment world has responded with a flood of tributes, with Ben Stiller recalling working with Hackman on "Royal Tenenbaums" and Guy Fieri remembering times they spent with Hackman in front of cameras.

Hackman is known for his iconic performances in classic films like "The French Connection," "The Conversation," and "Superman." He earned Oscars for his roles in The French Connection and Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven and retired from acting in 2004 but remained a Hollywood icon.

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe community is left remembering Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa as gracious contributors who left their imprint on those nearby. The family will be traveling to Santa Fe for further updates on the investigation into the deaths of their loved ones.