John Goodman, the beloved actor known for his roles in "The Big Lebowski," "Roseanne," and "Monsters Inc.," has sustained an injury while filming an untitled project alongside Tom Cruise.

The incident occurred at Pinewood Studios in the UK during a scene-blocking session. Goodman, 72, reportedly slipped and injured his hip, causing a brief production halt.

According to a Warner Bros. Pictures representative, Goodman was taken to the hospital for treatment after the accident.

Fortunately, the injury was described as "minor," and Goodman was expected to make a full recovery. As a result, production on the film was paused for two days, but work has since resumed after Goodman's recovery.

This new film, which began production in late 2024, marks the first English-language project for "Birdman" director Alejandro González Iñárritu since "The Revenant "in 2015.

The film's plot remains a closely guarded secret, but it has generated considerable excitement due to Iñárritu's involvement and the star-studded cast.

In addition to Tom Cruise, the movie will feature Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, and Sophie Wilde, ScreenRant said.

Fans Eager for Iñárritu's Upcoming Film Starring Tom Cruise and John Goodman

While details of the plot are unknown, the film is expected to be a significant project, given Iñárritu's previous work in films like "Amores Perros," "21 Grams," and "Babel," all of which received critical acclaim.

This film also marks Cruise's return to non-franchise work after his notable roles in the "Mission: Impossible" series.

Goodman's injury, though unfortunate, did not significantly impact the overall production timeline.

As a veteran actor, Goodman's reputation for bringing depth and character to his roles adds a layer of anticipation to the project. Fans are eager to see him alongside Cruise in this new venture, which is shaping up to be an exciting collaboration.

In related news, Cruise's other high-profile project, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," recently revealed thrilling footage during the Super Bowl.

According to NME, the film, slated for release in May 2025, is expected to be the final installment of the popular franchise.

Cruise stars alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Vanessa Kirby, with many thrilling stunts that continue to fuel excitement for the franchise's conclusion.

Goodman's quick recovery ensures that he will be back on set soon, and fans hope that the film's production will continue without further delays.