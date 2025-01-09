Actor John Goodman's Los Angeles residence has been confirmed as one of the many homes destroyed in the devastating wildfires sweeping through the city.

Photos obtained by 'People' show Goodman's Pacific Palisades property reduced to rubble, with only debris remaining amid fallen power lines and trees. The destruction marks another high-profile casualty in what officials are now calling the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Goodman, who splits his time between Los Angeles and New Orleans with his wife Beth, was not confirmed to be in the city when evacuation orders were issued.

The veteran actor, known for his roles in 'Roseanne' and numerous film projects, is among a growing list of Hollywood figures who have lost their homes to the relentless flames that continue to threaten the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

As of Thursday afternoon, over 100,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes across Los Angeles, with at least five deaths confirmed. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna has indicated that the full death toll remains unknown as emergency responders continue their efforts to combat the fires and assess the damage.

The Pacific Palisades fire, which began on Tuesday, January 7, has burned through 15,832 acres with firefighters reporting 0% containment.

This devastating blaze is just one of six separate fires now burning across Los Angeles, creating a unprecedented challenge for emergency services and leaving thousands of residents displaced.

The fires have destroyed an estimated 1,000 structures, with the Pacific Palisades neighborhood being particularly hard hit. The exclusive area, home to numerous entertainment industry figures, has seen entire blocks reduced to ash, with many residents losing everything they owned in the swift-moving inferno.

The destruction of Goodman's home exemplifies the indiscriminate nature of the fires, which have affected residents across all economic backgrounds.