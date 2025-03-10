Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance in the season four premiere of "The Righteous Gemstones," shocking fans who didn't expect to see him on the show.

The episode, titled "Prelude," aired on March 9, 2025, marking the beginning of the HBO comedy series' final season.

According to JustJared, Cooper's role as a Gemstone ancestor takes viewers back to 1862, during the height of the Civil War, where he plays a young man named Gemstone who receives a divine wake-up call.

Danny McBride, the creator, writer, and star of the show, recently shared how he landed Cooper for the role.

McBride knew that this character would be challenging to cast, especially since The Righteous Gemstones already has a talented ensemble cast.

The creator said that it was important for the character to stand out among these familiar faces.

McBride admitted, "I knew it would be a tough role because this show is obviously an ensemble. " To make an impact, the actor needed to be "more beautiful than all of us."

Bradley Cooper as a guest in 'Righteous Gemstones' Season 4 Premiere pic.twitter.com/fxwFV1yCha — bradley cooper parody (@BradCooperpost) March 10, 2025

McBride Talks Bradley Cooper's Quick 'Gemstones' Response

When brainstorming who could take on such a challenge, McBride thought of Cooper. "I just threw away, flippantly, somebody like Bradley Cooper," McBride explained.

He then discussed the idea with his producing partner, Brandon James, who immediately suggested they ask Cooper to join.

To McBride's surprise, Cooper responded quickly after reading the script. "He liked what was presented," McBride said.

What was particularly interesting about Cooper's involvement is that he had never watched "The Righteous Gemstones" before taking on the role.

McBride noted that Cooper didn't want to watch the show until after filming. "He didn't want it to influence him, which I appreciate," McBride said. This decision showed a thoughtful and fresh approach to the role, DailyJang Said.

In the premiere episode, Cooper plays Elijah Gemstone, a character who connects the present storyline to the past.

His portrayal has already garnered praise from both fans and critics, with McBride commending his ability to carry such a heavy role. "He has real charisma and charm to pull off this turn with this character, someone that the audience won't mind going on this journey with," McBride added.

Along with Cooper, the final season of The Righteous Gemstones features familiar stars such as Adam DeVine, John Goodman, and McBride himself. The series, known for its dark humor and outrageous antics, premiered in August 2019 and is now gearing up for its grand finale.