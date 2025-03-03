The 2025 Oscars host Conan O'Brien made a joke about Drake during one of his monologues, reigniting online debate over the rapper's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Social media erupted in backlash, with fans calling out the comedian for reinforcing accusations that have never been substantiated.

While hosting the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, O'Brien referenced Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' which won five Grammys earlier this year. "We're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile," he quipped, before adding, "Don't worry, I'm lawyered up," a nod to Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group.

The joke sparked outrage, with many pointing out that Drake has never been formally accused of such crimes. Twitter user @drizzyys posted, "so pedophilia is a joke now & drake is getting crucified on every stage worldwide with no proof or actual accusations. & actual criminals are laughing about this. did we land in some dystopian dimension cuz what???"

Others weighed in, with @DjTrey1927 arguing, "This was supposed to be a rap battle between two rappers but the fact it turned into 'lets all crucify a innocent man and call him a pedo with no proof' is actually f**king insane yo what the actual f*ck is going on." Meanwhile, @DjBodenheimer added, "They're running the EXACT same blueprint they ran against MJ.. Drake would be wise to stay low and just keep adding all of this to the lawsuit."

Some dismissed the backlash, like @Way2PC3, who said, "Drake loss. People are making fun of him. His fans are crying like Kendrick got him shot😂." Others, like @Omni_X_Dragon, insisted the claims had merit, tweeting, "The pedo allegations have legs. Milly Booby Brown, getting compared to Weinstein but then mention Epstein, kissing a 17yo on stage. Yo mans is weird."

Drake previously sued Universal Music Group, alleging they pushed 'Not Like Us' to defame him. He recently reached a settlement with iHeartMedia over the song's circulation, but the controversy remains. O'Brien's joke only intensified an already divisive debate.