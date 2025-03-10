Odell Beckham Jr. has shared his own statement on being included in a lawsuit against Diddy.

The football star was included in a complaint filed by Ashley Parham in California that listed various defendants. Among that was Beckham Jr. with Jaguar Wright, John Pelletier, Ruben Valdez, Helena Harris-Scott and Matias Gonzalez, Druski and more.

The lawsuit claims that all of who were listed in the lawsuit are accused by Parham of participating in an incident where she claims that she was drugged and assaulted.

Druski has since denied the accusations against him in a post to his social media accounts where he claimed that the accusations were false.

"This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018—I was broke living with my mom," his statement read.

Now, Beckham Jr. has denied the accusations against him as well. In a post to social media captured by The Shade Room, Beckham Jr. shared his own statement.

"Boy I'll tell you what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I know who I am, I know who you are, keep your head. That name will be cleared. Sh*t stupid," he said.

The lawsuit filed goes on to allege that Druski assaulted the victim while Diddy allegedly filmed the incident while the others listed in the documents were allegedly present. Parham's papers claim that she allegedly tried to call for help from a phone that was close to her but was unable to call for help because of the lubricant sprayed on her.

The latest lawsuit comes as Diddy continues to face a bevy of charges against him, including those related to sex trafficking and racketeering. He has an upcoming trial on May 5 and has been in prison since the later part of 2024.